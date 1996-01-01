Overtaking City A has a current population of 500,000 people and grows at a rate of 3%/yr. City B has a current population of 300,000 and grows at a rate of 5%/yr.

b. Suppose City C has a current population of y₀ < 500,000 and a growth rate of p > 3%/yr. What is the relationship between y₀ and p such that Cities A and C have the same population in 10 years?