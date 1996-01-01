Solving equations Solve each equation.
ln 3x + ln (x + 2) = 0
The parabola y=x²+1 consists of two one-to-one functions, g₁(x) and g₂(x). Complete each exercise and confirm that your answers are consistent with the graphs displayed in the figure. <IMAGE>
Find formulas for g₁((x) and g₁⁻¹(x). State the domain and range of each function.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(4x+1)ln x = xln(4x+1)
Chemotherapy In an experimental study at Dartmouth College, mice with tumors were treated with the chemotherapeutic drug Cisplatin. Before treatment, the tumors consisted entirely of clonogenic cells that divide rapidly, causing the tumors to double in size every 2.9 days. Immediately after treatment, 99% of the cells in the tumor became quiescent cells which do not divide and lose 50% of their volume every 5.7 days. For a particular mouse, assume the tumor size is 0.5 cm³ at the time of treatment.
a. Find an exponential decay function V₁(t) that equals the total volume of the quiescent cells in the tumor t days after treatment.
Compounded inflation The U.S. government reports the rate of inflation (as measured by the consumer index) both monthly and annually. Suppose for a particular month, the monthly rate of inflation is reported as 0.8%. Assuming this rate remains constant, what is the corresponding annual rate of inflation? Is the annual rate 12 times the monthly rate? Explain.
d. Plot a graph of V(t) for 0 ≤ t ≤ 15. What happens to the size of the tumor, assuming there are no follow-up treatments with Cisplatin?