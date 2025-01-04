Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function The limit of a function describes the behavior of that function as its input approaches a certain value. Formally, we say that the limit of f(x) as x approaches a is L if, for every small positive number ε, there exists a corresponding small positive number δ such that whenever 0 < |x - a| < δ, it follows that |f(x) - L| < ε. This concept is fundamental in calculus as it lays the groundwork for continuity and differentiability. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

Limit Properties Limit properties are rules that allow us to compute limits of functions more easily. One important property is that the limit of the difference of two functions is the difference of their limits, provided both limits exist. This means that if lim(x→a) f(x) = L and lim(x→a) g(x) = M, then lim(x→a) (f(x) - g(x)) = L - M. Understanding these properties is crucial for proving statements about limits. Recommended video: 06:21 06:21 Properties of Functions