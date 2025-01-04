Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
6:45 minutes
Problem 2.7.43
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Suppose and . Prove that .
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit of a Function
The limit of a function describes the behavior of that function as its input approaches a certain value. Formally, we say that the limit of f(x) as x approaches a is L if, for every small positive number ε, there exists a corresponding small positive number δ such that whenever 0 < |x - a| < δ, it follows that |f(x) - L| < ε. This concept is fundamental in calculus as it lays the groundwork for continuity and differentiability.
Recommended video:
06:11
Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0
Limit Properties
Limit properties are rules that allow us to compute limits of functions more easily. One important property is that the limit of the difference of two functions is the difference of their limits, provided both limits exist. This means that if lim(x→a) f(x) = L and lim(x→a) g(x) = M, then lim(x→a) (f(x) - g(x)) = L - M. Understanding these properties is crucial for proving statements about limits.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions
Proof Techniques in Calculus
Proof techniques in calculus involve logical reasoning to establish the validity of mathematical statements. Common methods include direct proof, proof by contradiction, and the epsilon-delta definition of limits. In the context of limits, one often uses these techniques to rigorously demonstrate that a limit exists or to derive relationships between limits, such as proving that the limit of a difference equals the difference of the limits.
Recommended video:
05:03
Initial Value Problems
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning