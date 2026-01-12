Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The variable y = t + 1 doubles in value whenever t increases by 1 unit.
Which of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–6 are one-to-one, and which are not?
Show that increasing functions and decreasing functions are one-to-one. That is, show that for any x₁ and x₂ in I, x₂ ≠ x₁ implies f(x₂) ≠ f(x₁).
17. Even-odd decompositions
b. If f(x) = f_E(x) + f_O(x) is the sum of an even function f_E(x) and an odd function f_O(x), then show that
f_E(x) = (f(x)+f(-x))/2 and f_O(x) = (f(x)-f(-x))/2
In Exercises 7–10, determine from its graph if the function is one-to-one.
f(x) = 1 - x/2, x ≤ 0
x/(x + 2), x > 0
State whether the functions represented by graphs A , B , C and in the figure are even, odd, or neither. <IMAGE>
Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.