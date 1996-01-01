Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = (−x)²/³
Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
b. ƒ(x) = (x + 1)⁴
c. g(x) = (3x - 1)¹/³
State whether the functions represented by graphs A , B , C and in the figure are even, odd, or neither. <IMAGE>
Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.
