[Technology Exercise] Let f(t) = 1/t for t≠0.

a. Find the average rate of change of f with respect to t over the intervals (i) from t=2 to t=3, and (ii) from t=2 to t=T.

b. Make a table of values of the average rate of change of f with respect to t over the interval [2,T], for some values of T approaching 2, say T = 2.1, 2.01, 2.001, 2.0001, 2.00001, and 2.000001.

c. What does your table indicate is the rate of change of f with respect to t at t=2?