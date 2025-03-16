[Technology Exercise] 22. Make a table of values for the function at the points x=1.2, x=11/10, x=101/100, x=1001/1000, x=10001/10000, and x = 1.

a. Find the average rate of change of F(x) over the intervals [1,x] for each x≠1 in your table.

b. Extending the table if necessary, try to determine the rate of change of F(x) at x = 1.