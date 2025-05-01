Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Estimate the limit lim_{n \to \infty} (2n + 1)^{-9} correct to five decimal places.
A
1.00000
B
0.50000
C
0.11111
D
0.00000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to estimate the limit \( \lim_{n \to \infty} (2n + 1)^{-9} \). This involves analyzing the behavior of the given expression as \( n \) approaches infinity.
Step 2: Recognize that \( (2n + 1)^{-9} \) represents a term that decreases rapidly as \( n \) becomes very large. The exponent \( -9 \) indicates that the denominator grows significantly faster than the numerator.
Step 3: Rewrite the expression for clarity. \( (2n + 1)^{-9} = \frac{1}{(2n + 1)^9} \). As \( n \to \infty \), the denominator \( (2n + 1)^9 \) grows without bound, causing the fraction to approach zero.
Step 4: Use the concept of limits to confirm the behavior. For very large values of \( n \), \( (2n + 1)^9 \) becomes extremely large, and \( \frac{1}{(2n + 1)^9} \) becomes extremely small, approaching zero.
Step 5: Conclude that \( \lim_{n \to \infty} (2n + 1)^{-9} = 0 \). The correct answer is \( 0.00000 \), as the value of the limit is effectively zero when rounded to five decimal places.
