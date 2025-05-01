Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Given the graph of f, find a number δ such that if 0 < |x - 3| < δ, then |f(x) - 2| < 0.5.
A
δ = 2
B
δ = 0.5
C
δ = 1.5
D
δ = 0.2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: This is a problem about the formal definition of a limit. Specifically, we are trying to find a value of δ (delta) such that if the distance between x and 3 is less than δ, then the distance between f(x) and 2 is less than 0.5. This is related to the ε-δ definition of a limit.
Recall the ε-δ definition of a limit: For a function f(x), the limit as x approaches a value c is L if, for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that 0 < |x - c| < δ implies |f(x) - L| < ε. Here, ε = 0.5, c = 3, and L = 2.
Analyze the graph of f(x): Look at the graph of f(x) near x = 3. Determine how close x needs to be to 3 (i.e., the value of δ) to ensure that |f(x) - 2| < 0.5. This involves observing the behavior of f(x) around x = 3.
Test the given δ values: For each δ value provided (δ = 2, δ = 0.5, δ = 1.5, δ = 0.2), check whether the condition 0 < |x - 3| < δ implies |f(x) - 2| < 0.5. This can be done by examining the graph or using the function's behavior.
Select the correct δ: The correct δ is the largest value that satisfies the condition. If δ = 0.5 works, but δ = 1.5 does not, then δ = 0.5 is the correct choice. Verify this by ensuring that for δ = 0.5, the inequality |f(x) - 2| < 0.5 holds for all x such that 0 < |x - 3| < δ.
