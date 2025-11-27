Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
75. lim (x → ∞) e^(x²) / (x e^x)
Master Finding Limits by Direct Substitution with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
75. lim (x → ∞) e^(x²) / (x e^x)
Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)
13. lim(x → 1⁻)arcsin(x)
Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)
15. lim(x→∞)arctan(x)
Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)
19. lim(x→∞)arccsc(x)
82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞) tanh x