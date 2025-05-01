Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 f(x) / g(x)−h(x)
Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 f(x) / g(x)−h(x)
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 x^3 − 7x^2 + 12x / 4 − x
Even function limits Suppose f is an even function where lim x→1^− f(x)=5 and lim x→1^+ f(x)=6. Find lim x→−1^− f(x) and limx→−1^+ f(x).
Find the limit.
Find the limit.
Find the limit.
Find the limit.
Find the limit.
Find the limit.
Find the limit.
Find the limit.
Find the limit.
Find the limit.
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim h→0 √16 + h − 4 / h
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4 1/x−1/4 / x − 4