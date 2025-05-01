Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
If a function f is continuous on (−∞, ∞), which of the following statements is always true?
A
f is bounded on (−∞, ∞)
B
f has a limit at every real number
C
f is constant on (−∞, ∞)
D
f is differentiable at every real number
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of continuity. A function f is continuous on (−∞, ∞) if there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in its graph across the entire real number line.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'f is bounded on (−∞, ∞)'. A continuous function is not necessarily bounded. For example, f(x) = x is continuous but unbounded. Therefore, this statement is not always true.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'f has a limit at every real number'. Continuity implies that the function approaches a specific value at every point in its domain, which means it has a limit at every real number. This statement is always true for a continuous function.
Step 4: Consider the third statement: 'f is constant on (−∞, ∞)'. Continuity does not imply that the function is constant. For example, f(x) = x is continuous but not constant. Thus, this statement is not always true.
Step 5: Examine the fourth statement: 'f is differentiable at every real number'. Continuity does not guarantee differentiability. For instance, f(x) = |x| is continuous but not differentiable at x = 0. Therefore, this statement is not always true.
