Step 4: Apply the ratio test to \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{n!} \). Here, \( a_n = \frac{1}{n!} \). Compute \( \frac{a_{n+1}}{a_n} = \frac{\frac{1}{(n+1)!}}{\frac{1}{n!}} = \frac{n!}{(n+1)!} = \frac{1}{n+1} \). Take the limit as \( n \to \infty \): \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{1}{n+1} \). This simplifies to \( 0 \), which is less than \( 1 \). Therefore, the series \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{n!} \) converges by the ratio test.