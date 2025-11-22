Composition of Functions
Evaluate each expression using the functions
f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0
x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
f. f(g(1/2))
Composition of Functions
Evaluate each expression using the functions
f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0
x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
e. g(f(0))
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x⁵
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x³ + 1
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = (x + 3) / (x − 2)
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x² − 2x, x ≤ 1
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = (x + b) / (x − 2), b > −2 and constant