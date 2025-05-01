Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x .
Evaluate h(g( π/2)).
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.
Find the domain of ƒ o g.
If ƒ(x) = √x and g(x) = x³-2 and , simplify the expressions (ƒ o g) (3), (ƒ o ƒ) (64), (g o ƒ) (x) and (ƒ o g) (x)
Composition of Functions
A balloon’s volume V is given by V = s² + 2s + 3 cm³, where s is the ambient temperature in °C. The ambient temperature s at time t minutes is given by s = 2t − 3 °C. Write the balloon’s volume V as a function of time t.
Given the functions and , find and fully simplify
Given the functions and , calculate
Given the functions and find and .
Find functions ƒand g such that ƒ(g(x)) = (x² +1)⁵ . Find a different pair of functions ƒ and g that also satisfy ƒ(g(x)) = (x² +1)⁵
Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>
a. (ƒ o g ) (2)
b. g (ƒ (2))
c. ƒ(g (4))
d. g(ƒ(5))
e. ƒ(ƒ(8))
Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
g(ƒ(4))
g(h(ƒ(4)))