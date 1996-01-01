Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
ƒ(y) = - 2/y³
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
ƒ(x) = eˣ
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
g(s) = 1 / (s² + 1)
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ (x²) / (4x³ + 7) dx
∫ e^{2x} / (4 + e^{2x}) dx
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. F(x) = x³ - 4x + 100 and G(x) = x³ - 4x - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.