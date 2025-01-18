Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
If y= 3ˣ , then x = ³√y
Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
{Use of Tech} f(x)=x21
Find the inverse function (on the given interval, if specified) and graph both f and f−1 on the same set of axes. Check your work by looking for the required symmetry in the graphs.
f(x)=8−4x
Find the inverse f−1(x) of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
f(x)=x2+12, for x≥0
If , then .
If , then