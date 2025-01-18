Quadratic Functions

A quadratic function is a polynomial function of degree two, typically expressed in the form f(x) = ax² + bx + c, where a, b, and c are constants and a ≠ 0. The graph of a quadratic function is a parabola, which opens upwards if a > 0 and downwards if a < 0. Understanding the properties of quadratic functions, such as their vertex, axis of symmetry, and direction of opening, is crucial for finding their inverses and analyzing their graphs.