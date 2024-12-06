Find the inverse ﻿ f − 1 ( x ) f^{-1}\left(x\right) f−1(x)﻿ of each function (on the given interval, if specified).

﻿ f ( x ) = ln ⁡ ( 3 x + 1 ) f\left(x\right)=\ln\left(3x+1\right) f(x)=ln(3x+1)﻿