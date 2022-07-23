{Use of Tech} Implicit function graph Explain and carry out a method for graphing the curve x = 1 + cos² y − sin² y using parametric equations and a graphing utility.
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations
In Exercises 19–24, match the parametric equations with the parametric curves labeled A through F.
x = cos t, y = sin 3t
Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
9x² + 4y² = 36
Finding Parametric Equations
In Exercises 31–36, find a parametrization for the curve.
the ray (half line) with initial point (-1,2) that passes through the point (0,0)
Finding Parametric Equations
Find parametric equations and a parameter interval for the motion of a particle that starts at (a, 0) and traces the circle x²+y²=a².
a. once clockwise.
(There are many ways to do these, so your answers may not be the same as the ones at the back of the text.)
Identifying Parametric Equations in the Plane
Exercises 1–6 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation and indicate the direction of motion and the portion traced by the particle.
x = √t, y = 1 − √t, t ≥ 0
Identifying Parametric Equations in the Plane
Exercises 1–6 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation and indicate the direction of motion and the portion traced by the particle.
x = 4 cos t, y = 9 sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations
Exercises 1–18 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation. (The graphs will vary with the equation used.) Indicate the portion of the graph traced by the particle and the direction of motion.
x = 2 sinh t, y = 2 cosh t, −∞<t<∞