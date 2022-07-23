Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
9x² + 4y² = 36
Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
9x² + 4y² = 36
Finding Parametric Equations
In Exercises 31–36, find a parametrization for the curve.
the ray (half line) with initial point (-1,2) that passes through the point (0,0)
Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations
In Exercises 19–24, match the parametric equations with the parametric curves labeled A through F.
x = cos t, y = sin 3t
Identifying Parametric Equations in the Plane
Exercises 1–6 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation and indicate the direction of motion and the portion traced by the particle.
x = √t, y = 1 − √t, t ≥ 0
Identifying Parametric Equations in the Plane
Exercises 1–6 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation and indicate the direction of motion and the portion traced by the particle.
x = 4 cos t, y = 9 sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations
Exercises 1–18 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation. (The graphs will vary with the equation used.) Indicate the portion of the graph traced by the particle and the direction of motion.
x = 2 sinh t, y = 2 cosh t, −∞<t<∞
Finding Cartesian from Parametric Equations
Exercises 1–18 give parametric equations and parameter intervals for the motion of a particle in the xy-plane. Identify the particle’s path by finding a Cartesian equation for it. Graph the Cartesian equation. (The graphs will vary with the equation used.) Indicate the portion of the graph traced by the particle and the direction of motion.
x = 1 + sin t, y = cos t − 2, 0 ≤ t ≤ π