if ƒ(x) = 1 / (3x⁴ + 5) , it can be shown that ƒ'(x) = 12x³ / (3x⁴ + 5)² and ƒ"(x) = 180x² (x² + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) / (3x⁴ + 5)³ . Use these functions to complete the following steps.





d. Identify the local extreme values and inflection points of ƒ .