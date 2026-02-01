71. Locate and identify the absolute extreme values of cos(ln x) on [1/2, 2]
Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
7:19 minutes
Problem 7.3.130
Textbook Question
130. Where does the periodic function f(x) = 2e^(sin(x/2)) take on its extreme values, and what are these values?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
4
views
Textbook Question
75. b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
g(x) = x(ln x)²
8
views
Textbook Question
133. Find the absolute maximum value of
f(x) = x^2 * ln(1/x)
and say where it is assumed.
3
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 115 and 116, find the absolute maximum and minimum values of each function on the given interval.
116. y = 10x (2 - ln(x)), (0, e²]"133. Find the absolute maximum value of
f(x) = x^2 * ln(1/x)
and say where it is assumed
2
views