Find the exact length of the curve for .
Find the length of the loop of the curve given by , .
Use symmetry to evaluate the double integral of over the region , where is the disk .
Which of the following best describes the end behavior of the function ?
Given the function , on which interval is the function increasing?
For the function graphed below, which interval contains a local maximum? , , , or ?
Suppose the graph of is shown below. At which of the following intervals is ?
Suppose is continuous on the interval and for all in . Which of the following could be the entire interval over which is positive?
Let . Find the maximum rate of change of at the point and the direction in which it occurs.
For the function defined on the interval , the graph shows a peak at and a trough at . Which interval contains the local maximum of ?
Find the global maximum and minimum values of the function on the region defined by .
Let . What is the absolute minimum value of on the closed interval ?
What is the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function ?
For the curve , at which point does the tangent line have the largest slope?
Let . For what value of does have a critical point at ?