Centroid:
Find the centroid of the region cut from the first quadrant by the curve
y = 1/√(x + 1) and the line x = 3.
Moment about y-axis:
A thin plate of constant density δ = 1 occupies the region enclosed by the curve
y = 36/(2x + 3) and the line x = 3 in the first quadrant. Find the moment of the plate about the y-axis.
Find the value of the constant c so that the given function is a probability density function for a random variable X over the specified interval.
f(x) = (1/x) over [c, c + 1]
Calculate the area of the shaded region between the 2 functions from to
Sketch the region bounded by & on the interval . Then set up an integral to represent the region's area and evaluate.