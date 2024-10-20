Shade the region bounded by f ( x ) = sin ⁡ x \textcolor{blue}{f\left(x\right)=\sin x} & g ( x ) = cos ⁡ 2 x \textcolor{orange}{g\left(x\right)=\cos2x} on the interval [ π 6 , 5 π 6 ] \left\lbrack\frac{\pi}{6},\frac{5\pi}{6}\right\rbrack . Then set up an integral to represent the region's area.