b. Compare the growth rates of eˣ and eᵃˣ as x→∞ , for a > 0.

Exponential growth rates b. Compare the growth rates of eˣ and eᵃˣ as x→∞ , for a > 0.

Recommended similar problem, with video answer:

Verified Solution

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above