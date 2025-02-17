60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.

60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed. lim_ x→0 ⁺ | ln x | ˣ

Recommended similar problem, with video answer:

Verified Solution

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above