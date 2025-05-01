Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the derivative of a function f at a point x = a?
A
The value of f at x = a
B
The slope of the tangent line to the graph of f at x = a
C
The y-intercept of the tangent line to the graph of f at x = a
D
The area under the curve of f from 0 to a
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a derivative. The derivative of a function f at a point x = a represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function at that point. It is mathematically defined as the limit of the difference quotient as the interval approaches zero.
Step 2: Recall the geometric interpretation of the derivative. The derivative at x = a corresponds to the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function f at that specific point.
Step 3: Compare the given options. The value of f at x = a refers to the function's output at that point, not the derivative. The y-intercept of the tangent line is unrelated to the derivative, and the area under the curve from 0 to a is related to integration, not differentiation.
Step 4: Identify the correct description. The derivative of f at x = a is best described as the slope of the tangent line to the graph of f at x = a.
Step 5: Conclude that understanding the derivative as the slope of the tangent line is fundamental to grasping its role in calculus and its applications in analyzing functions.
