What is the slope of the tangent line to the polar curve at the point where ?
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function . Which of the following is correct?
- Multiple Choice
Given the graph of a function , at the point , the surface is increasing as increases and decreasing as increases. Which of the following correctly describes the signs of the partial derivatives and ?
- Multiple Choice
Which function and value correspond to the following limit representing the derivative of at ?
- Multiple Choice
The slope of the tangent line at a point on a function calculates which of the following?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is not related to ?
- Multiple Choice
Which concept is fundamental in determining the derivative of a function as a new function?
- Multiple Choice
If is a differentiable function and , what is when ?
- Multiple Choice
Let be the function given by . What is the instantaneous rate of change of with respect to at ?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the derivative of a function ?
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function:
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function: .
- Multiple Choice
Given the function , which of the following is the correct expression for ?
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function: . Which of the following is correct?
- Multiple Choice
Let g be the function given by . What are all values of such that ?