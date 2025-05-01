Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the contour lines (level curves) of the function f(x, y) = x^2 + 7y^2?
A
Hyperbolas opening along the x-axis
B
Circles centered at the origin
C
Ellipses centered at the origin
D
Parallel straight lines
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of contour lines (level curves). These are curves where the function f(x, y) is constant, i.e., f(x, y) = k for some constant k.
Step 2: Substitute f(x, y) = x^2 + 7y^2 into the equation for level curves, setting it equal to a constant k: x^2 + 7y^2 = k.
Step 3: Analyze the equation x^2 + 7y^2 = k. This is a standard form of an ellipse equation, where the coefficients of x^2 and y^2 determine the shape and orientation of the ellipse.
Step 4: Note that the ellipse is centered at the origin (0, 0) because there are no linear terms involving x or y (e.g., no terms like 'x' or 'y'). The coefficients 1 and 7 indicate that the ellipse is stretched more along the y-axis than the x-axis.
Step 5: Conclude that the contour lines (level curves) of the function f(x, y) = x^2 + 7y^2 are ellipses centered at the origin.
