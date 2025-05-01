Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Let r(t) be the vector-valued function defined by r(t) = (3t, 1/(t+1), e^{-t}). Evaluate the definite integral from t = 0 to t = 1 of r(t) dt.
A
(3/2, ln(2), 1 - 1/e)
B
(3, ln(2), e^{-1})
C
(3, 1, 1/e)
D
(1, 1/2, e - 1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with evaluating the definite integral of the vector-valued function r(t) = (3t, 1/(t+1), e^{-t}) from t = 0 to t = 1. This involves integrating each component of the vector function separately over the given interval.
Step 2: Break down the vector-valued function into its components: r(t) = (3t, 1/(t+1), e^{-t}). The first component is 3t, the second component is 1/(t+1), and the third component is e^{-t}. Each of these will be integrated individually.
Step 3: Set up the definite integrals for each component: For the first component: \( \int_{0}^{1} 3t \, dt \) For the second component: \( \int_{0}^{1} \frac{1}{t+1} \, dt \) For the third component: \( \int_{0}^{1} e^{-t} \, dt \).
Step 4: Solve each integral step by step: - For \( \int_{0}^{1} 3t \, dt \), use the power rule for integration: \( \int t^n \, dt = \frac{t^{n+1}}{n+1} \). - For \( \int_{0}^{1} \frac{1}{t+1} \, dt \), recognize this as the natural logarithm function: \( \int \frac{1}{x} \, dx = \ln|x| \). - For \( \int_{0}^{1} e^{-t} \, dt \), use the exponential rule for integration: \( \int e^{ax} \, dx = \frac{1}{a} e^{ax} \).
Step 5: Evaluate each integral over the interval [0, 1]: - For \( \int_{0}^{1} 3t \, dt \), substitute the limits of integration after applying the power rule. - For \( \int_{0}^{1} \frac{1}{t+1} \, dt \), substitute the limits of integration into the natural logarithm function. - For \( \int_{0}^{1} e^{-t} \, dt \), substitute the limits of integration into the exponential function. Combine the results into a vector to represent the final answer.
