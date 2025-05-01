Step 5: Evaluate each integral over the interval [0, 1]: - For \( \int_{0}^{1} 3t \, dt \), substitute the limits of integration after applying the power rule. - For \( \int_{0}^{1} \frac{1}{t+1} \, dt \), substitute the limits of integration into the natural logarithm function. - For \( \int_{0}^{1} e^{-t} \, dt \), substitute the limits of integration into the exponential function. Combine the results into a vector to represent the final answer.