Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. There are two points on the curve x=−4 cos t, y=sin t, for 0≤t≤2π, at which there is a vertical tangent line.
Master Differentiation of Parametric Curves with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. There are two points on the curve x=−4 cos t, y=sin t, for 0≤t≤2π, at which there is a vertical tangent line.
22–23. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
x = cos 2t, y = 2t - sin 2t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/4
Find the area of the region bounded by the astroid x = cos³ t, y = sin³ t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
19–20. Area bounded by parametric curves Find the area of the following regions. (Hint: See Exercises 103–105 in Section 12.1.) The region bounded by the y-axis and the parametric curve
The region bounded by the x-axis and the parametric curve x=cost, y=sin2t, for 0≤t≤π/2
Write the equation of the tangent line in cartesian coordinates for the given parameter .
, ,