Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves. Understanding how to work with these is essential for calculating properties like arc length. Recommended video: Guided course 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Arc Length Formula for Parametric Curves The arc length of a curve defined parametrically by x(t) and y(t) from t = a to t = b is given by the integral of the square root of (dx/dt)² + (dy/dt)² dt. This formula sums the infinitesimal distances along the curve, providing the total length between the parameter limits. Recommended video: 06:29 06:29 Arc Length of Parametric Curves