81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = eᵗ sin t, y = eᵗ cos t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
Master Differentiation of Parametric Curves with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = eᵗ sin t, y = eᵗ cos t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = sin t, y = t - cos t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2
73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x=cos t+t sin t,y=sin t−t cos t; t=π/4
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. There are two points on the curve x=−4 cos t, y=sin t, for 0≤t≤2π, at which there is a vertical tangent line.
Find the area of the region bounded by the astroid x = cos³ t, y = sin³ t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
19–20. Area bounded by parametric curves Find the area of the following regions. (Hint: See Exercises 103–105 in Section 12.1.) The region bounded by the y-axis and the parametric curve
The region bounded by the x-axis and the parametric curve x=cost, y=sin2t, for 0≤t≤π/2
Write the equation of the tangent line in cartesian coordinates for the given parameter .
, ,