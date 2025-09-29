Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (3x + 2)ᵏ/k
Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.∫₀⁰ᐧ²⁵ e⁻ˣ² dx
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.
√e
tan ⁻¹ (1/2)
∫₀⁰ᐧ³⁵ tan ⁻¹x dx
∫₀⁰ᐧ² (ln (1 + t))/t dt
∫₀⁰ᐧ² sin x² dx