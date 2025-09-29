Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the function's derivatives at a single point, usually around zero (Maclaurin series). It allows approximation of functions like cosine by polynomials, making complex functions easier to analyze and compute.

Maclaurin Series for Cosine The Maclaurin series for cosine is a specific Taylor series centered at zero, given by cos(x) = 1 - x²/2! + x⁴/4! - x⁶/6! + ... . This alternating series includes only even powers of x and is used to approximate cosine values near zero.