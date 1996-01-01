Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The function f(x) = csc x has a Taylor series centered at π/2.
b. The function f(x) = csc x has a Taylor series centered at π/2.
d. If p(x) is the Taylor series for f centered at 0, then p(x−1) is the Taylor series for f centered at 1.
e. The Taylor series for an even function centered at 0 has only even powers of x.
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (3x + 2)ᵏ/k
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.
√e
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ³⁵ tan ⁻¹x dx
∫₀⁰ᐧ² (ln (1 + t))/t dt