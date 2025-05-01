Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
Multiple Choice
If f(x) and g(x) are both antiderivatives of the same function, what must be true about f(x) and g(x)?
A
f(x) and g(x) differ by a constant; that is, f(x) = g(x) + C for some constant C
B
f(x) and g(x) must both be even functions
C
f(x) and g(x) must both be linear functions
D
f(x) and g(x) must be identical functions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of an antiderivative. An antiderivative of a function is another function whose derivative is equal to the original function.
Step 2: Understand that if f(x) and g(x) are both antiderivatives of the same function, their derivatives must be equal to the original function. This implies that f'(x) = g'(x).
Step 3: Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, which states that if two functions have the same derivative, they differ by a constant. This means f(x) = g(x) + C, where C is a constant.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options provided in the problem. For example, f(x) and g(x) do not need to be even functions, linear functions, or identical functions. The only requirement is that they differ by a constant.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct relationship between f(x) and g(x) is that they differ by a constant, i.e., f(x) = g(x) + C.
