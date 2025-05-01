Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an antiderivative of cos x?
A
sin x + C
B
cos x + C
C
-cos x + C
D
-sin x + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We are tasked with finding an antiderivative of cos(x). An antiderivative is a function whose derivative gives back the original function. In this case, we need a function whose derivative is cos(x).
Recall the derivative rule for sine and cosine: The derivative of sin(x) is cos(x), and the derivative of -cos(x) is sin(x). This will help us identify the correct antiderivative.
Apply the antiderivative concept: Since the derivative of sin(x) is cos(x), the antiderivative of cos(x) is sin(x). Additionally, we add a constant of integration, C, because the derivative of any constant is zero.
Compare the options: The correct antiderivative of cos(x) is sin(x) + C. The other options, such as cos(x) + C, -cos(x) + C, and -sin(x) + C, do not satisfy the condition that their derivative equals cos(x).
Conclude: The correct answer is sin(x) + C, as it is the function whose derivative is cos(x).
