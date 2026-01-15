Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
37. ∫(from -1 to 1)dx/(3x-4)
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (2 ln(z³)) / (16z) dz
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
127. ∫ (ln x) / (x + x ln x) dx
129. ∫ (x^(ln x) * ln x) / x dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2 / (x(ln x - 2)³) dx