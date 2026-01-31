Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
95. ∫₂⁴ x^(2x) (1 + ln x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ 3 sinh(x/2 + ln 5) dx
127. ∫ (ln x) / (x + x ln x) dx
129. ∫ (x^(ln x) * ln x) / x dx