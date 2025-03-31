Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Polynomial Functions Graphing polynomial functions involves plotting the curve of a polynomial equation, which in this case is f(x) = 60x⁵ - 901x³ + 27x. Understanding the behavior of polynomials, such as end behavior and turning points, is crucial. The degree and leading coefficient of the polynomial help predict the graph's shape and direction. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Derivative and Critical Points The derivative of a function, denoted as f', provides information about the function's rate of change. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined, indicating potential extreme values (maxima or minima). Analyzing f' helps locate these points, which are essential for understanding the function's behavior and identifying extreme values. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points