Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The Second Derivative Test
3:51 minutes
Problem 4.3.1c
Textbook Question
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
c. At what points, if any, does f assume local maximum or minimum values?
f′(x) = x(x − 1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the points where the function f assumes local maximum or minimum values, we need to identify the critical points. Critical points occur where the derivative f'(x) is zero or undefined. Start by setting the derivative equal to zero: f'(x) = x(x - 1) = 0.
Solve the equation x(x - 1) = 0 to find the critical points. This equation can be factored into two parts: x = 0 and x - 1 = 0. Solving these gives the critical points x = 0 and x = 1.
Next, determine whether each critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither by using the first derivative test. This involves analyzing the sign of f'(x) around each critical point.
Choose test points in the intervals determined by the critical points: for example, pick a point less than 0, between 0 and 1, and greater than 1. Evaluate the sign of f'(x) at these test points to determine the behavior of f(x).
If f'(x) changes from positive to negative at a critical point, f has a local maximum there. If f'(x) changes from negative to positive, f has a local minimum. If there is no sign change, the critical point is neither a maximum nor a minimum.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local maxima or minima. To find them, set the derivative equal to zero and solve for x. In this case, solve f′(x) = x(x − 1) = 0 to find the critical points.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
First Derivative Test
The First Derivative Test helps determine whether a critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither. By analyzing the sign changes of the derivative around the critical points, one can infer the behavior of the function. If f′ changes from positive to negative, the point is a local maximum; if it changes from negative to positive, it's a local minimum.
Recommended video:
07:09
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Local Maximum and Minimum
A function has a local maximum at a point if the function value at that point is greater than at nearby points. Conversely, a local minimum occurs if the function value is less than at nearby points. Identifying these points involves analyzing the critical points and using tests like the First Derivative Test to confirm the nature of each point.
Recommended video:
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
