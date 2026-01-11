The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞^∞ (x dx) / (x² + 4)^(3/2)
∫₋∞^∞ (x dx) / (x² + 4)^(3/2)
∫₀² (s + 1) / √(4 − s²) ds
88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
b. Show that the inner and outer surfaces of the solid have infinite area.
89. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / x², y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (ii) about the y-axis.
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 0 to 3 of (1 / √(9 − x²)) dx
∫ from 0 to 2 of (1 / (y − 1)^(2/3)) dy
∫ from 3 to ∞ of (2 / (u² − 2u)) du