90. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / √x, y = 0, x = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (i) about the x-axis
∫ from 0 to 3 of (1 / √(9 − x²)) dx
∫ from 0 to 2 of (1 / (y − 1)^(2/3)) dy
∫ from 3 to ∞ of (2 / (u² − 2u)) du
∫ from −∞ to ∞ of (1 / (4x² + 9)) dx
90. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / √x, y = 0, x = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (ii) about the y-axis.
Finding volume
The infinite region bounded by the coordinate axes and the curve y = −ln x in the first quadrant is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.