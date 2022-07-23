Textbook Question
Polar to Cartesian Coordinates
Find the Cartesian coordinates of the following points, given in polar coordinates.
c. (0, π/2)
36
views
Polar to Cartesian Coordinates
Find the Cartesian coordinates of the following points, given in polar coordinates.
c. (0, π/2)
Cartesian to Polar Coordinates
Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ < 2π and r ≥ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.
b. (-3,0)
Cartesian to Polar Coordinates
Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π and r ≤ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.
c. (−1, √3)