Evaluate the expression.
Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.
csc−1(−1)
Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.
tan−1(tan(43π))
Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.
tan(tan−11)
Express θ in terms of x using the inverse sine, inverse tangent, and inverse secant functions. <IMAGE>