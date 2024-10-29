Function Composition

Function composition involves applying one function to the result of another function. In the expression an( an^{-1}(1)), the an^{-1}(1) computes the angle whose tangent is 1, which is rac{ ext{π}}{4} radians. Then, applying the tangent function to this angle returns the original input, demonstrating that an( an^{-1}(x)) = x for all x in the domain of the inverse function.