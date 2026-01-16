In Exercises 43 and 44, let S represent the pounds of salt in a tank at time t minutes. Set up a differential equation representing the given information and the rate at which S changes. Then solve for S and answer the particular questions.

Pure water flows into a tank at the rate of 4 gal/min, and the well-stirred mixture flows out of the tank at the rate of 5 gal/min. The tank initially holds 200 gal of solution containing 50 pounds of salt.

b. How many pounds of salt are in the tank after 1 minute? after 30 minutes?