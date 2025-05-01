Which of the following differential equations is separable?
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
- Multiple Choice17views
- Multiple Choice
Separate the variables of the following differential equation.25views
- Multiple Choice
Find the particular solution that satisfies the given initial condition25views
- Multiple Choice
Find the general solution to the differential equation.23views
- Multiple Choice
Find the particular solution that satisfies the given initial condition .23views
- Multiple Choice
The scent of a certain air freshener evaporates at a rate proportional to the amount of the air freshener present. Half of the air freshener evaporates within hours of being sprayed. If the scent of the air freshener is undetectable once has evaporated, how long will the scent of the air freshener last?22views
- Multiple Choice
is invested in an account that earns interest at a rate of and is compounded continuously. Find the particular solution that describes the growth of this account in dollars after years. Hint: When interest is compounded continuously, it grows exponentially with a growth constant equivalent to the interest rate.26views
- Multiple Choice
A pie is removed from an oven and its temperature is and placed into a refrigerator whose temperature is constantly . After hour in the refrigerator, the pie is . What is the temperature of the pie hours after being placed in the refrigerator?23views1rank