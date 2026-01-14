Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(t⁴ + 9) / (t⁴ + 9t²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(x³ + 1) / (x³ − x)] dx
∫ [(2x³ + x² − 21x + 24) / (x² + 2x − 8)] dx
∫ [1 / (x (1 + ∛x))] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (x + 1) / (x⁴ − x³) dx
∫ 9 dv / (81 − v⁴)
∫ (z + 1) / [z²(z² + 4)] dz