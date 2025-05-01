7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ from 0 to ln 2 [1 / (1 + eˣ)²] dx
Express the rational function as a sum or difference of two simpler fractions. Use a system of equations.
Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expression using strategic substitutions for .
Express the rational function as a sum or difference or simpler rational expressions.
Evaluate the integral.
Find the area under the curve of between and .
Express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integral.
Use the method of partial fractions to evaluate the integral.
Evaluate the integral.
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
21. ∫ cos x / (sin² x + 2 sin x) dx
34. ∫ dx / (x(x¹⁰ + 1))